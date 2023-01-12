McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

