McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $4 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 40,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 119,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.46. 34,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,251. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

