McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.30. 10,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,902. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

