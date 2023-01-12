McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.94. 24,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,150. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.