McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 49,648 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,648 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,242,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,019,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after buying an additional 275,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

