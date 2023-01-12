McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 519 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.35. 951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,026. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.