MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.96. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $679.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

