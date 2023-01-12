MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

