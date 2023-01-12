Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 71,865 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

