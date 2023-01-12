Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $221.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $314.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

