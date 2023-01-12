Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2 Million Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IDRV opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.