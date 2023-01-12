Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,610.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 502,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 472,677 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,554,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,033,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

