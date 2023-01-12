Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 145,823 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,132.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 205,478 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

