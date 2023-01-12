Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

