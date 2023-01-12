Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 20,973 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 726,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 311,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.