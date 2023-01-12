Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,089 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,728,799,172.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,435 shares of company stock worth $127,898,399. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $360.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.