Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,952 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69.

