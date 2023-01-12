Metahero Price Tops $0.0039 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Metahero has a market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $726,377.29 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

