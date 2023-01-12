Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 119684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$30.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

