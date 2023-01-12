MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.01 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $92.54 million and $2.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $20.89 or 0.00114602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00043481 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00018503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00241801 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.59495075 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,982,982.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.