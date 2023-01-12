Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
NYSE MLSS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
