Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.