MinePlex Price Reaches $0.21 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $66.59 million and $3.38 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 103.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00438939 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,837.63 or 0.31003106 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,990,908 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

