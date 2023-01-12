Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £137.41 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £137.41 ($167.41).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 102 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($167.76).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 2.8 %

MAB opened at GBX 162.70 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £971.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8,135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.24. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.37 ($3.27).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mitchells & Butlers

MAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.45) to GBX 169 ($2.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.75 ($2.46).

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

