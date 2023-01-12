Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £137.41 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £137.41 ($167.41).
Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 102 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($167.76).
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 2.8 %
MAB opened at GBX 162.70 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £971.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8,135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.24. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.37 ($3.27).
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.
