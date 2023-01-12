Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 322.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Medtronic worth $286,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

