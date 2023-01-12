MOBOX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.15 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. MOBOX has a market cap of $73.71 million and $9.15 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,797,971 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

