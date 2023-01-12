Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

