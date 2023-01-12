Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.3 %

FDL opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

