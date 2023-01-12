Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,435 shares of company stock worth $127,898,399. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.2 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $360.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.65. The company has a market cap of $342.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.