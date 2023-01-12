Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

