Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,891,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 404.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,952 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,334 and sold 10,363 shares valued at $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

