Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GD opened at $248.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.24. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

