Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $51.07 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71.

