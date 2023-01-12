Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,898 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 319,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,445,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,239,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE XHR opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -672.16 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.