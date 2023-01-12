Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $311,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $238,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Crane by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Crane by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

