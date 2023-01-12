Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after buying an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCUS opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

