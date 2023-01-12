Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 26,224 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,224 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 705,246 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 4.48. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

