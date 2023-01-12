Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 33.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,557. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

