Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 75,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 37,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Montage Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$113.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

