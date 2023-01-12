Moonbeam Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001869 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $191.80 million and $9.96 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00081278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00063663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 544,358,411 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

