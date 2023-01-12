Morgan Stanley Cuts Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $41.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $31.87 on Monday. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinetik will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.