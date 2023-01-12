Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.47. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 157,582 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,577,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 145,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

