Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.47. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 157,582 shares traded.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
