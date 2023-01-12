Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.