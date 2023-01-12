MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $8.10 million and $704.04 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00438227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,828.84 or 0.30952861 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.70 or 0.00986122 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0086 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $207.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

