My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0500 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $808,471.13 and $874,115.99 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.01574256 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008015 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018218 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00034038 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000492 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.01827138 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

