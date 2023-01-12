Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 3,157 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day moving average is $136.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

