Narwhal Capital Management Buys 2,730 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

CVS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.35. 46,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,962,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.