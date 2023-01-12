Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $86.75. 12,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.