Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 229,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,349. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

