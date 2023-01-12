Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.54. The stock had a trading volume of 175,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

