Narwhal Capital Management Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 1,365.5% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SONY stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $127.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

